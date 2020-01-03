Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

Shares of UG opened at €21.74 ($25.28) on Monday. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.19 and its 200 day moving average is €21.99.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

