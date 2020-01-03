Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.45

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 33374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Pentair by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

