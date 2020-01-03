Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTN. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $422,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 406,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,125. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

