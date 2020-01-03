Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading 2% Higher

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.65 ($3.30) and last traded at A$4.65 ($3.30), 9,163 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.56 ($3.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.57.

Over The Wire Company Profile (ASX:OTW)

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

