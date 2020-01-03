Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. 8,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,545. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

