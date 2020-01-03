Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.