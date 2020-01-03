OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,177. The company has a market capitalization of $363.90 million and a PE ratio of 37.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

