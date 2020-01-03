Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.95. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1,030,601 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.