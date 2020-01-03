Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $200,782.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, FCoin, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

