Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 20,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,345. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
