NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NULS has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $1.01 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, ChaoEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.