Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.60 and last traded at $76.86, 2,544,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 716,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,771,091 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

