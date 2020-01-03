Nike (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.87.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,000 shares of company stock worth $21,540,520. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nike by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after acquiring an additional 780,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

