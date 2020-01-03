Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,745 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after buying an additional 2,387,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after buying an additional 1,559,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 124,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

