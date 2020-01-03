NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 7.5%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.43, 351,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 121,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.