NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Sells $382,992.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.72. The company had a trading volume of 608,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $168.66 and a twelve month high of $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

