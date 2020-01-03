Neumark (NEU) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

