NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 337,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 535,445 shares.The stock last traded at $322.58 and had previously closed at $328.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 240.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

