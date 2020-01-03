Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.82. 81,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.