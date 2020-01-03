Nectar Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057826 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.69 or 0.99947535 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

