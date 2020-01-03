Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $283,271.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

