Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 843,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 784,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

