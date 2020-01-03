Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$9.28. 57,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,135. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.93. The company has a market cap of $971.73 million and a PE ratio of -56.46.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

