Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

