Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Trading Down 0.5%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37, 52 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

