Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, approximately 475,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 475,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

