Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.07 ($16.36).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €13.45 ($15.64). 3,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million and a P/E ratio of -38.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metro has a twelve month low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a twelve month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

