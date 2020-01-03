Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), 4,727,429 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Separately, First Equity assumed coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) price target for the company.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.44.

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.