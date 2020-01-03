Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

