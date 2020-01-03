Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Up 6.1%

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 18,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 65.87%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.