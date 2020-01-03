Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.61. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 9,256 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

About Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

