Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $936.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.