Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.27. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 2,444,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTNB. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

