Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Inorganic strategies and cost-saving initiatives along with strong housing fundamentals are raising hope. Also, its plans to drive shareholder value through reinvesting in the business, acquisitions, and share repurchases and dividends bodes well. Masco's business have been suffering from lower volume, unfavorable mix and softness in certain markets served. Duirng the first nine months of 2019, Masco generated lower revenues due to soft Plumbing and Windows divisions. Also, implementation of China tariffs and soft end-market demand impacted its profitability. Due to softer international outlook, the company lowered its adjusted earnings and segmental revenues guidance. Estimates have also been trending downward for 2020 over the past 30 days, raising analyst's concern.”

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,523. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

