Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 579,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,940,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,079. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

