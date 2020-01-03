Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 1150000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

