Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $265,792.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $265,792.00 and $8,960.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

