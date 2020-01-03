Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.13

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 20463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

