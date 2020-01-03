LTC Properties Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. 298,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,009. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

