Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

LQDA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

