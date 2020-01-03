LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and $148.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.06042359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000291 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

