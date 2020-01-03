Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $113,638.13 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $293,653.78.

On Friday, November 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 12,239 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $210,143.63.

LEVI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 557,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $17,672,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

