Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $40.76 on Monday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

