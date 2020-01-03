Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $881.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post sales of $881.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.51 million and the highest is $884.50 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $913.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

LAUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 632,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -594.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $192,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

