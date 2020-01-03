LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

NYSE LTM opened at $10.47 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.