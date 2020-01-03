Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.47 million and $26,083.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

