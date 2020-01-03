Krios Price Tops $0.0196 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $108,831.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

