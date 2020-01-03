Kin Hits 1-Day Volume of $213,123.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Kin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $213,123.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, OTCBTC and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinFalcon, YoBit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, DDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

