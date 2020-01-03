KARMA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $737.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33. In the last week, KARMA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $501,467.00 and approximately $737.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002259 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

