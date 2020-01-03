Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $731.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $731.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.20 million and the lowest is $728.92 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $694.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

KSU stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 742,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

